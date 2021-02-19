Local family looks to keep their son's spirit alive with snow angels

(WTHI) - A local family is looking for you to go out and make snow angels to honor someone they lost.

The frey family is asking you to come out in support of cade frey.

We've explained cade took his life 2 months ago.

The family will be at sullivan high school tomorrow at noon.

They're asking you to come out to keep his spirit alive.

The frey family says this is one way to do that.

The family wants to bring light to their unfortunate situation.

"there is nothing i can do to bring my son back.

I know that and everyboody knows that.

So, i'm hoping to help others, bring awareness to this.

Bring awareness that other kids..

Other kids they need to talk.

If you can't make it to sullivan... they're asking you to take a picture or video of your snow angle and post it on facebook.

Use the hashtag kindness for cade.