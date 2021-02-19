PKG: Lex ice rescue

I don't know many people who c1 3 this week...we don't get it a lot.

... but the lexington fire department made good use of it...training today for ice rescues.

With temperatures falling again tonight....abc 36's monica harkins shares the fire department's warning for those getting a little curious about seemingly frozen ponds.

### "it's going to happen really fast."

What might seem like a fun adventure at the time... could turn into a paralyzing polar plunge in a matter of minutes.

"anybody that goes in water like that your body locks up pretty, pretty fast."

Captain chris warren with lexington fire department says some people don't realize how fast hypothermia sets in.

"this is not a death sentence by any means.

Go to the ice but in a matter of 510 minutes, you're going to be in some real trouble to get some help to you fast."

The same reason people might be curious about walking out on the ice...is the same reason rescue crews need to get on it and practice..it doesn't happen very often in kentucky.

Warren saying last year the rescuers didn't get a chance to practice on the real deal.

"you cannot replace the real world training, on, on the mother nature's ice."

While we were out filming teams practicing on jacobson park...you could see footprints on the lake where someone tried it out... "it's unnerving.

It's why this message is so important to get out to the public, encouraging people do not get on that ice" if you do find yourself on thin ice...warren says lay down to distribute your weight...and roll... "lay down long roll all the way back.

And you should be a lot safer that way."

In lexington, monica harkins abc 36