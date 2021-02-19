WEB: lfchd vaccine clinic reopens

The health department in lexington is back open today for vaccinations for the first time this week.

Spokesman kevin hall says it took extensive planning behind the scenes to get consolidated baptist church's parking lot safe enough to re-open the clinic.

Remember, many of those being vaccinated right now are elderly...so it's hard for them to get around in icy conditions.

One woman we talked to drove from frankfort to get to the clinic.

She says she would've braved below freezing temperatures and snow if she had to.

"fiona robertson: i was very glad to get my second shot i sort of over dressed for the whole thing..it took me about five minutes to take things off before they could get to my arm.

But we did it and i'm glad to have my second shot."

Hall says about 15- hundred doses were given out today.

