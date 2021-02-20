Severe storms causing no immediate impact on vaccine supplies here at home

Shasta and Butte County are monitoring potential supply delays for second doses of vaccines due to the severe winter storms.

As next week.

### the severe storms are also impacting vaccine supplies across the country... including here at home.

We generally schedule a monday clinic for about 30 or so people and that clinic has not been scheduled because we heard that there would be that delay.

Shasta county confirmed saturday's mass vaccination clinic is still on..

Along with the february 27th clinic.