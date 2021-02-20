Hardware store seeing sale of plumbing items

Are starting to find problems the ice and snow caused.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in amory with how one hardware store is helping customers get what they need to fix their plumbing.

I am here at nabors home center in amory; they have been open since tuesday.

I spoke with one worker who showed me the parts customers bought to fix their plumbing problems regan crosby showed me all sorts of pipes some customers have been buying.

She said other items they bought were pipe glue, cuplings, and caps, and cleaner.

She said some plumbers have been coming in to get their supplies too.

From small jobs to bigger fixes, some homeowners are fixing it themselves.

Crosby expected more customers to be in as the ice and snow will continue to melt.

Weather warms up."

"it has been all plumbing supplies this whole week really and i think it will stay all plumbing supplies until the weather warms up."

Other hardware stores around town also had a few cutsomers come in to buy up their plumbing products.

