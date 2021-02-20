6pm Nursing Home Visitation 02.19.2021

EFFECTIVE SATURDAY, THE STATE IS EASING LIMITS ON LONG-TERM CARE VISITS FOR FACILITIES THAT MEET CERTAIN CONDITIONS.

Folks living in long term care facilities will be able to see their families at long last.

Call it the best medicine available effective saturday, the state is easing limits on long-term care visits for facilities that meet certain conditions.

L3: abc 36 news white loosened restrictions for senior living richmond new guidelines announced by governor beshear will apply to assisted living, personal care homes and independant living communities.

Dominion senior living in richmond is excited to welcome back their residents' loved ones...but there's a couple rules they need to follow.

Only one visitor or two individuals from the same household can visit at a time.

Visits should scheduled ahead of time to avoid mass gatherings.

And lastly...before loved ones can go in for that long awaited hug..they have to present a negative covid-19 test or proof they have their vaccination.

Excitement is building for those long-awaited reunions.

L3: abc 36 news white richmond netza: "it's going to be phenomenal for them it's going to be what they need that's going to be the best medicine for our senior adult population and senior living l3: abc 36 news white danielle saitta @dsaittanews as a reminder for families these loosened restrictions do not apply to medicare- certified facilities like skilled nursing homes.

New rules for those facilities can't be lifted until they're given the "ok" by the centers for medicaid and medicaid services.

