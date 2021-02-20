6pm Lexington Police Fired 02.19.2021

LEXINGTON'S URBAN COUNTY COUNCIL VOTED TO FIRE A CITY POLICE OFFICER FOR GIVING INFORMATION ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT TO BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTERS.

After a nine-hour hearing and two hours of deliberation...lexin gton's urban county council voted to fire a city police officer for giving information about the department to black lives matter protesters.

Officer jervis middleton was accused of violating several department policies for sharing privileged information about police operations during last summer's 'black lives matter' protests... and about individual officers.

The investigation stemmed from an internal complaint about messages exchanged between middleton and protest leader sarah williams. middleton's lawyer argued his client was exercising his right of free speech by speaking up about racism within the department.

Police chief lawrence weathers recommended the firing...saying race was not a factor.

The university