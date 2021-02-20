Oxford roads begins to clear

With Winter storms out of Mississippi, people are trying to get back on the roads.

The snow and ice slowly melts... wtva's taylor tucker spoke with local students around oxford who are trying to find ways to get from point a to b ... safely... aslive: for the past few days, running simple erands has been a little bit more challenging for people in the area.

You can't just jump in your car and go because it's covered with snow.

((vo)) people are using shovels and snowscrapers to clear the snow on their cars.

(( sot:)) "i had to scrap off the front of my car, because my windshield wipers got stuck, i had to put the car in 4 wheel drive.

Emily hawes - oxford resident ((vo)) but some people are getting creative ((sot:)) "i usually use a gallon, like an old milk cart.

Fill it up with water and put it on the windshield and just scrape it off.

But, i didnt have that here so i had to use that right there."

Aikee matthews - oxford resident ((vo)) now that the ice on the roads is slowly melting, people are heading out to grab necessities after spending days stuck in the house because of the dangerous conditions.

((sot:)) "i'm trying to get the snow off the windshield so we can go grocery shopping to get something for the crib."

((sot:)) "the hardest thing would be not having food.

I've had a really interesting diet this week of just snacks."

The lafayette county road crews began the process of clearing roads this morning.

Students around town are just hoping the roads will be in better condition soon so things will return back to normal.

Tag: oxford officals say the roads are still slick and are encoraging people to stay off the road if possible.

Reporting in oxford taylor tucker wtva 9 news.

