Ahead of ADC polls in Tripura BJP ally IPFT announces alliance with TIPRA

The BJP received a major jolt in Tripura on Friday evening as its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) announced an alliance with newly-minted The Indigenous People's Regional Alliance (TIPRA) for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Polls.

Speaking on this State Minister and IPFT leader MK Jamatia said, "I think BJP will understand, the other party's permission isn't needed.

My party is not satisfied with the BJP's performance and implementation of the poll promises for tribal welfare and development but we are still continuing the alliance and are in the government as it is the people's mandate".