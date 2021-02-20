artEquity and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival launch digital series on racism

ArtEquity and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival have launched a new digital series that tackles structural racism in theaters throughout the United States.

"talking back" features conversations between black indigenous people of color leaders in theater arts organizations.

Art-equity founder and executive director carmen morgan says the six-part series allows people to see theaters as a tool for social change.

"what we wanted to do with this series was to kind of, uh, give a reveal into all of what it takes for that kind of work to gain traction and momentum.

Um, and the partnering with osf obviously made sense because they're so committed to this kind of work they're significantly resourced.

And so a lot is expected of them."

The first three episodes of