Durham Unified School District going back to full-time in-person classes

In less than two weeks, full-time in-person classes for the Durham Unified School District will resume, for the first time in almost a year.

Hayley... no matter what the extracurricular activity is -- the school district says it will follow state guidelines.

That includes band... drama... and future farmers of america..

The principal says right now their band students are doing what they can as long as they are following guidelines..

She says when the weather gets better they will be holding band practices outside.

"now our entire band is doing procussion, they are sitting 6 feet a part and all playing a different instrument.

Some are wood blocks some are different drum sets.

They are actually having to learn new instrauments and beats."

Pedrett says they are trying to set up some other friendly competitions for future farmers of america and their agriculture program.

Pedrett also says they are all students will be back on march 1st... and parents who did not feel safe sending safe sending their kids back..

They have the choice to continue with distance learning.