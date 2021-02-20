Newsom to Increase Vaccination for Teachers But Says They Can Teach Without It

Gov.
Newsom insists that teachers don't need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to get back into classroom but he plans to allocate 10 percent of all new doses to educators beginning March 1.
Andria Borba reports.
(2-19-21)
