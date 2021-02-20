Redding Fire Chief shares current assessment of fire department

It's been several months since Redding's new fire chief joined the fire department.

Action news now reporter ana torrea talked to the new chief today and joins us live at the redding fire house.

What did he tell you ana?

The last couple of months have been very busy fire chief jerrod vanlandingham.

He says there are two issues he's focused on - staffing and response time.

Chief vanlandingham tells me he has three engines with only two people assigned per engine.

The national standard is at least 3 people per engine.

Not having enough people can impact response times and can be a huge safety issue for both the community and firefighters.

During his first 100 days vanlandingham's worked on strengthening relationships with other agencies-- like cal fire and other local law enforcement.

He also says, the department will be adding computers to its engines.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Chief vanlandingham started with the redding fire department in october last year.

