Downtown Circulation Project almost complete, hopes to bring more business and tourist to the area

Big changes in the works in downtown redding.

New at 5-thrity... action news now reporter ana torrea is live near one newly reopening section out there.

Ana -- whats in store..

And are business owners hoping this will bring more customers in?

Absolutely hayley.

Business owners hope the downtown street circulation project brings a lot more people downtown and into their shops.

And when they do?one of the first things they'll see is this big downtown redding sign behind me.

Take sot* trt :06 ryan manley from the hearth general manager the street hasn't even opened yet and we're already seeing an increase in business just because of the interest that's taking place with the street opening.

Businesses like from the hearth can't wait for market street to re-open.*take sot* trt :08 ryan manley from the hearth general manager i've been a resident for quite sometime and this is something we've always wanted to see the fact that it's happening now is exciting for business owners.

((butt to))*take sot* trt :12 annette hendricks lives in redding i think anything that can get pedestrians, more pedestrian traffic is going to keep the town more revitalized and keeps local merchants in business because if you have street traffic you have customers*ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews you can see right now i'm able to walk here in the middle of market street.

No cars driving through just yet.

That's going to happen next week.

And with a lot of redevelopment happening here in downtown redding, community members hope this will bring a big boost to the area.*take sot trt :10 jake mangas redding chamber of commerce president & ceo there's a lot of optimism and hope that commerce is going to comeback // creating that environment where people want to be is going to be a natural that they're also going to spend money.

Part of downtown's revitalization?

Connecting the trails to the heart of downtown redding.*take sot trt :11 steve bade deputy city manager we're trying to make better connections to whether its turtle bay, sundial bridge, the river trail, and downtown is really wanting to be that entertainment, that arts district.

Which the city hopes will draw more people and tourists to the area.

Parts of the downtown revelopment projects started in 2018.

But the circulation project broke ground last year.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea,