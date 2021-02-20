Crawfish Festival returns under COVID-19 rules

After the Crawfish Festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the festival is back.

264,456 are presumed recovered.- - after the crawfish festival was- canceld last- year due to covid 19 the- festival is back.

- the crawfish music festival - returns for it's 28th year to - the - mississippi coast coliseum apri- - - - 14th through the 18th.- the 2021 festival includes- midway rides a variety of - foods, unique - vendors, crawfish cook- off and- 3 full days of live - entertainment with legendary- country music headliners.

- matt mcdonnell, executive - director at the mississippi - coast - coliseium and convention center- tells news 25 they are- adhearing to all the c-d-c rule- by creating pods.

- - mike mcdonnell- executive - director at - the mississippi coast coliseium- and convention center - "by creating pods of seats what we are basically doing is - setting up two seats- together and they will be zipp- tied so they cant be moved we - will seat up four seats - - - were they will be zipp tied and- cant be moved so they will be - six feet apart and- socially distant in every - direction" tickets go on sale friday,- february 26 at 10:00am with a - venue and radio presale on- february 25 at 10:00am.

-