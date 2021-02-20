Play of the Day: Celebrating life of OLA's Harry Hull Jr.

Dearly missed.- moving on to our lady academy..- where we also remember coach- harry hull, junior... who passe- back on february 9th... at- the age of 83.- coach hull was the athletic - director when he started the- cross country and soccer- programs... during the 1988-- 89 school year.

- even into his retirement... he- was the biggest supporter of o-- l-a athletics... where he would- still fill up water bottles,- for the team... and wear a stop- watch around his neck, to time- the - girls... during track practice.- coach hull also sent off each - senior class, with a letter of- inspiration and encouragement..- a true master of the english- language... and a great math- teacher, as well.

- the most honorable and loved- o-l-a icon... rest in peace.- this has been news 25 sports...-