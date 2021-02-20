Mastodon women snap losing skid, pick up first win

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team's 14th-annual Pink Out contest on Friday, February 19 ended with a win for the Mastodons as they beat the Robert Morris Colonials 71-67.

Let's find out..second quarter... tight ballgame... inbounds to shayla sellers... she tickles the twine from just inside the arc..

Dons up three...later in the frame... aubrey stupp and rylie parker play a little give and go... it results in a basket for stupp... nine points on the night for her... then... before half... it's sellers again... this time from deep... career and team high 21 points and seven boards as well... that puts pfw up 11...r-m-u would hang around all night... thanks in large part to freshman mackenzie amalia... game and career high 22 for her..

It's a single digit game at half... but today would be the day... victory thy name is mastodons... purdue fort wayne wins 71-67... it's their first win since january 26, 20-20... dons are now