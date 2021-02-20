The Locker Room: Girls High School Basketball Semi-State Previews

Northfield, Norwell and Carroll can all clinch trips to the IHSAA state finals with wins on Saturday.

Welcome back...well we are now less than one week away from the i-h-s-a-a girls basketball state finals tipping off at bankers life fieldhouse..we know there will be one championship decided on friday night, with the other three games set to take place on saturday..the question is... will any of our local teams be making the trip down to indianapolis for the festivities?

Got a good shot..

Northeast indiana will certainly will be well- represented in semi-state tomorrow..three teams from three different classes, all trying to punch tickets to their respective state title games... in class 4-a, the carroll chargers are coming off their first regional championship since 1998, and now this young team has a chance to make some more history...carroll has never won a semi-state in girls basketball, but these chargers can change that this weekend..

Only thing standing in their way is a pretty good crown point team..the second-ranked bulldogs are 23-1 on the season, and they're led by one of the best scorers in the state in junior jessica carrothers..they've been one of the favorites in 4-a all season..carroll, on the other hand, is fine with flying under the radar..

Carroll and crown point will tip off at 4 p.m.

Eastern tomorrow at laporte high school..

In class 3a...back on december 11th, petar said he quote thinks norwell has the best shot of all of our teams to make it to state on the girls side...well... the knights are now just one game away from doing just that...3a's sixth ranked norwell will square off with eighth ranked south bend washington in laporte tomorrow...both teams come in with pretty similar records..

Norwell's 23-5..

Washington is 21-5...although the panthers have a touch more size than the knights..they don't plan to change much as they get set for their matchup tomorrow..

Tip is set for noon at laporte tomorrow... last but certainly not least..

In class 1-a...after knocking off sixth ranked blue river valley in the regional finals, northfield is heading back to semi-state for the second time in the last three years..the norse will take on pioneer in the early game at logansport on saturday...the last time northfield was on this stage, they fell short against marquette catholic in 2019... now two years later, melissa allen returns with a more expiereinced group, and one that's looking for redemption..

Tipoff between northfield and pioneer is set for 1 p.m.

At the berry bowl in logansport on saturday... 3