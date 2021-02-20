Mocs Beat Greensboro
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Mocs Beat Greensboro
Closing out their home schedule this weekend with a game tonight and sunday against u-n-c-g.
Mocs entered the game 7-4 in socon play.
First quarter.
Eboni williams fires it across the court to bria dial, who fires up the three.
That put the mocs up ten.
Bria dial more like three-yah dial.
She scored a game high 16 points.
Beautiful ball down low to abby cornelius for the lay-in.
Mocs work it around to cornelius again, with a fake and make.
She had 11 points and 11 boards.
Mocs were up 17 at the half.
They won by 16.
The final 57-41.
Tyner didn't