Mocs Beat Greensboro

Closing out their home schedule this weekend with a game tonight and sunday against u-n-c-g.

Mocs entered the game 7-4 in socon play.

First quarter.

Eboni williams fires it across the court to bria dial, who fires up the three.

That put the mocs up ten.

Bria dial more like three-yah dial.

She scored a game high 16 points.

Beautiful ball down low to abby cornelius for the lay-in.

Mocs work it around to cornelius again, with a fake and make.

She had 11 points and 11 boards.

Mocs were up 17 at the half.

They won by 16.

The final 57-41.

Tyner didn't