HS Hoops 2/19

Tournament title on their home floor tonight.

Bruins entertained pickens.

The dragons were the only region team to beat northwest this year.

=== lady bruins taking an early 7-5 lead with this three from mckenzie brueckner.

=== then it was turnover town for the bruins.

A gift for the dragons amanda nelson.

That starts the break.

Northwest leaves cassidy richards wide open for the three.

Bruins fans hate to see it.

Better look-away again.

=== next possession, another turnover.

Emma gleason takes it downtown but it's kealy hillhouse that gets the bucket and one.

16-9 pickens.

=== lady bruins get close in the second.

Emma allen with three of her 22 points.

Turnovers were a killer as northwest falls 56-42.

In the boys final, carson 'dead eye' palmer led heritage against cedartown.

=== how bout a dead-eye fake from cooper terry.

Defense got suckered on the terry drive and deuce.

Then it's dead eye palmer bombing the three.

14-8 generals === first quarter winding down, and it's palmer with the drive to beat the buzzer.

He had 17 on the night.

Caden snyder with the three.

Game was tied at the half.

Bur heritage wins the game and the region title 53-42.

Baylor closed out the regular season tonight trying to upset the top team in their region knox catholic.

Red raiders were up one at halftime.

Robert morton with the three over the pom-poms. early fourth quarter, and brian edwards with a difficult move for two.

That put the irish up nine.

Baylor hit the comeback trail.

About 2:15 to play and alex peh- chew-lis scores over the seven footer hahn-jay tomba.

Next irish series.

Blue cain the drive, but peh- chew-lis says no sir!

Crowd digging the 'd'.

Unfortunately, tomba returned the favor on baylor's next possession.

Irish hit their free throws to win 68-61.

The u-t-c