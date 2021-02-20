Sports Overtime Feb. 19 highlights and statewide scores

Highlights and scores from around the area.

Let's start here in the med city.

With the grizzlies playing host to milwaukee ?

"* anytime this is the first thing you see when you walk in ?

"* it's going to be a fun gam.

Grizzlies lead six?

"*one ?

"* peyton hart snipes this one in and celebrates for our camera.

The power trying to stop the momentum but simon ellingson's shot is quickly scooped up by zach wiese.

Grizzlies still on the move ?

"* cody reagle sends this one off the goal post.

Wiese had 19 saves as the grizzlies win this one ?

"* sevn switching to the hardwood ?

"* mayo playing host to austin.

Packers started on a 10?

"*nothing run until michael sharp knocks down a long two.

Didn't take long for austin to find its rhythm again ?

"* okey okey buries the three and check this one out ?

"* emmanuel manyoun ?

"* down the lane and gets the tough shot to fall.

Back to the other end of the floor ?

"* mo hammadelniel ?

"* buries a triple of his own but austin walks away with the win ?

"* 70 to 54./// moving over to a big one in the hiawatha valley league ?

"*- lourdes hosting lake city.

The 7?

"*3 eagles are struggling ?*- they've lost three of four ?

"*- ?

"* huge matchup in the big nine austin hosting mayo ?

"*?

"* spartans hoping to keep that undefeated season alive.

This will help ?

"*?

"* ellie collin drains the jumper just inside the three point line.

Mayo was up by double digits in the first ?

"*?

"* there's the six senior anna miller cleaning things up in the post.

Second half packers coming back ?

"*?*- cassidy schute ?

"*?

"* nothing net on the triple.

The spartans were too strong though ?

"*?

"* anna miller get tough two ?

"*27 points and 22 rebounds for her as mayo wins 77 to 60.// moving to the gopher conference ?

"*?

"* the hayfiel boys are riding a three game winning streak.

They're hosting w?

"*e?

"*m tonight.

Th vikings would start off hot tonight ?

"*?

"* first its east fritcher with the steal ?

"*?

*- ethan slaathaug will finish it for the easy layup.

Moments later it's fritcher again this time taking it himself at the other end.

Buccaneers down big in the first half ?

"*?

"* brad nutter cracks the defense and will hit the layup.

Vikings were rolling on offense ?

"*?

*- ethan pack the coaches son gets the friendly roll.

Hayfield wins big matchup tonight in the h?

"*v?

"*l kasson?

"* mantorv takes on goodhue.

The super sophomore aby schubert from downtown buries it.

Momemts later does it again from the baseline ?

"*?

"* she had 23 po wildcats would match with a three of their own.

Kasson with the ball now ?

"*?

"* aria thomforde rips it away and will take it coast to coast to finish it at the other end.

Goodhue goes on to win 81 to 66.// thank you mary ?

