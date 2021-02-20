11pm Easing Nursing Home Restrictions 02.19.2021

UNCERTAINTY...SOME FAMILIES WILL BE ABLE TO REUNITE WITH LOVED ONES IN LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES.

After months of uncertainty...some families will be able to reunite with loved ones in long term care facilities.

We told you yesterday, starting tomorrow...the state is easing restrictions on visits.

Abc 36's danielle saitta tells us what you need to know before you can visit.

#### they've been able to video chat, talk on the phone and even see each other through windows...but now virtual communication will pale in comparison to a real hug.

Dominion senior living in richmond says the count down is on for many people living there.

Netza:"i had a resident that actually called me from their cell phone in their apartment yesterday who said..have you seen what the governor had to say?

And i said no sir i haven't but i heard there's going to be some resitrictions being loosened" that includes: only one visitor or two from the same household visiting at a time.

-visits scheduled ahead of time to avoid mass gatherings.

-and lastly...before loved ones can go in for that long awaited hug..they have to present a negative covid-19 test or proof of vaccination.

Netza: "it's going to be phenomenal for them it's going to be what they need that's going to be the best medicine for our senior adult population and senior living betsy hoefer lives at dominion.

She says she's thankful to get the opportunity to see loved ones who have stuck by her side despite this separation.

Betsy: "we really believe in teamwork my family so we work together someone will come up with an idea and everybody will figure out well what can we do to make it work and we will usually have a good time: not everyone has the chance at a reunion yet.

People at medicare-certified facilities like skilled nursing homes....will have to wait until they get the okay from medicaid.

In richmond danielle saitta abc 36 news.

