Monday, February 22, 2021

Two dead after jet from Columbus Air Force Base crashed in Alabama

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Feb. 19, 2021

We are following breaking news we told you about earlier this evening.

This news is coming from montgomery, alabama, where a jet from the columbus air force base crashed.

W-s-f-a t-v in montgomery first reported the jet left columbus heading to florida.

The columbus air force base said the t-38 trainer aircraft crashed around 5-30 this evening.

So far, the air force base said it doesn't know the condition of the pilots.

But - - according to wsfa - two people died in the crash.

We will keep you updated as we work to learn more information..

