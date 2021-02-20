Two dead after jet from Columbus Air Force Base crashed in Alabama

We are following breaking news we told you about earlier this evening.

This news is coming from montgomery, alabama, where a jet from the columbus air force base crashed.

W-s-f-a t-v in montgomery first reported the jet left columbus heading to florida.

The columbus air force base said the t-38 trainer aircraft crashed around 5-30 this evening.

So far, the air force base said it doesn't know the condition of the pilots.

But - - according to wsfa - two people died in the crash.

We will keep you updated as we work to learn more information..