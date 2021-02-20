Two dead after jet from Columbus Air Force Base crashed in Alabama
Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSDuration: 0 shares 2 views
Feb. 19, 2021
We are following breaking news we told you about earlier this evening.
This news is coming from montgomery, alabama, where a jet from the columbus air force base crashed.
W-s-f-a t-v in montgomery first reported the jet left columbus heading to florida.
The columbus air force base said the t-38 trainer aircraft crashed around 5-30 this evening.
So far, the air force base said it doesn't know the condition of the pilots.
But - - according to wsfa - two people died in the crash.
We will keep you updated as we work to learn more information..