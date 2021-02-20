Robinson Hut-Pal

And 1.

Robinson added a home game just yesterday with hutsonville palestine tonight... another result of this crazy covid basketball season... first quarter here.

Robinson's noah gilmore finds nick weber wide open in the corner... gimmie the hot sauce... the senior nails the triple..

Later..

Wesley jackson directing traffic up-top for the maroons..

He finds weber again... hand down... man down... money from distance.

It was all maroons tonight in this one.

How about this play..

Little reverse around the top..

Alley oop!

The 6-5 freshman noah gilmore finishes the tough lay up gilmore had 16 points in a dominating win for robinson tonight.

The maroons blow past palestine hutsonvile.

Our final is 73 to 30 in favor of the home team that does it for me.

