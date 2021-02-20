Seeger Parke Heritage

Dubois.... a victory for parke heritage would give the wolves back-to-back 20 win seasons.

That's an impressive feat considering this is just the third year the wolves have been around.

It was senior night at parke heritage as the 2a, fifth ranked wolves hosted seeger.

A familiar face on this program for four years now, connor davis comes out of the half and gets the quick two for the wolves.

Riley ferguson told me to get his good side before the 2nd half, i told him hey that's on you and he wasted no time making a play and pointing to the camera.

Love the swagger.

Later in the 3rd, look at the half court defense from davis as the big fella gets the steal and the lay in.

He finished with 14.

Ferguson wasn't done yet either, no one closes out on the senior from the top of the arc.

That's a big mistake.

Huge.

Riley lead his wolves with 16.

Ferguson drops dimes as well, he feeds fellow senior luke gregg with the perfect lob to the rim and gregg fakes out the defender before laying it in.

And parke heritage continues to go about their business as they beat seeger 64-38.

We had lots of hoops action in illinois, coming up we have four games from the land of lincoln.

And after a long break the isu women returned to the court