Starkville restaurants slowly reopen after dramatic ice storm

Slowly beginning to reopen across northeast mississippi as the ice starts to melt off the roads.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in oktibbeha county where she spoke with a restaurant owner about weathering the winter storms. std."

The roads were closer to the hustle and bustle of starkville... as more and more begin to open after the ice storm... and many folks in starkville said they were ready to get back to their daily routines.

Terry long - general manager of central station grill: "we've had some good family time but we were ready to get back to taking care of guests and taking care of the community."

After four and a half days of being closed, many bars and restaurants reopened in starkville... and the first place hank watson thought to come was central station grill.

Hank watson - regular at central station grill: "it was really tough.

I mean, you know, you get used to being able to do things like this.

You just start getting a little bit of cabin fever."

The ice storm didn't just hault daily life... it also froze work.

Restaurant general manager terry long said the lost wages were tough... but the expiration of food was worse.

Terry long - general manager of central station grill: "we couldn't get to it to donate it.

We couldn't get to it to get it out of the building.

We couldn't sell it.

We just had to throw it away unfortunately, so those type days are really really tough."

Despite the losses, long and watson said they were excited to get back to the restaurant terry long - general manager of central station grill: "we heard guests come in and say, we're just happy that you're open.

We're happy that you're being here.'

It's a love-love relationship with this community."

But long wasn't the only one who remarked on the relationship... hank watson - regular at central station grill: "we eat here pretty regularly.

We know the manager.

We know the wait staff.

You know, it's just kind of basically getting back to friends."

(splice the sots together) tag: now, the roads are still wet so there may be patches of ice still in the area.

We aren't out of the clear yet, but with things reopening it shows we're getting closer.

Reporting in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

