Centre, states worked together to tackle COVID crisis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog via video conferencing.

During the conference he recalled how centre and state worked together to tackle COVID crisis.

"Foundation of India's development is that Centre and States work together and head towards a certain direction and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful.

Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts," said PM Modi.

He added, "In the COVID period, we saw how Centre and States worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world.

Today, when we are going to complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meet becomes even more significant."