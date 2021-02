Watch: India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ in Rajasthan

The India-US joint military exercise is being held in the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The twelve day long exercise began on 8th of February, 2021.

The joint military exercise aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability in counter-terrorism operations.

According to an official release by the US Embassy in India, the US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian Army soldiers.

