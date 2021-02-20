A Fort Wayne man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his snowmobile Thursday evening on private property.
Fort Wayne man hospitalized after crashing snowmobile on private property
A fort wayne man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his snowmobile this afternoon.the crash happened near the intersection of minnich and maples roads.
54-year-old "brian poor" was driving on private property without the owner's permission, when he hit a ditch and was ejected from the snowmobile.
The department of natural resources says poor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.he was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures and internal