Your morning commute in NE Indiana, NW Ohio just got a little more expensive

3 brett moore travels from auburn to fort wayne for his daily commute to sweetwater.

"i don't like to get it below a half a tank."

Moore that means he's at the pump ?nat at pump?

Two or three times a week.

He wasn't thrilled to see he had to pay 2.65 a gallon for gas today.

"obviously i get gas a little more than the people who commute from in town and everything."

"the last thing you want when you notice your car is flashing e is to see a hike in gas prices.

If you're fueling up in the fort, gas prices are 25 cents more than what they were a year ago today.

Here's why."

Here's why.""it's a direct result of the major gulf coast storm.

That has caused gas supplies to tighten."

Hart aaa spokesperson molly hart says the weather in texas is directly affecting us here in the summit city.

Road conditions, power outages, lack of personnel are all contributing to the reduced fuel delivery."until things thaw out, and gulf coast refineries are running again, which should likely be early next week.

We do anticipate more expensive pump prices."

Hart bad news for lane hurraw, who drives a 1997 pickup he 3 says "guzzles gas like no other."hurraw longs for warmer days when gas prices were closer to the $2 mark."it just eats away at my budget, eats away at my bank account, pulls all the money i'm making out."

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news.

