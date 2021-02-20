TMC launches party's new slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye'

With state elections around the corner, political parties have geared up in West Bengal.

TMC launched party's new slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' for upcoming state assembly polls.

"Slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' is for people to interpret.

Work-related to infrastructure, education, heath or industry happened in the last 10 years and now with upcoming polls, we've put it into 4 words.

The words are out there and I don't think its fair to say that its arrogant on any political party.

It is a very simple 4-word message.

It is a simple, honest and direct message," said TMC MP Derek O'Brien.