Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 653,245; 11,898 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,080 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which brings the total to 653,245 people.

A look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting one thousand 80 new positive cases.

This brings the total to over six hundred 53 thousand.44 new deaths brings the total to 11 thousand eight hundred 98.the 7 day positivity rate is four point four percent.

Around our area.allen county reporting 59 cases and one death.adams adds eight.

Dekalb adds 15.huntington adds 17.

Steuben adds 11 cases.

Van wert adds 10.wabash adds eight cases and one death.

Wells adds 14 cases and one death.whitley adds nine.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

15 thousand four hundred and 22 first doses have been administered... and 25 thousand four hundred 73 are now fully vaccinated.

The total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 866 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is over 402 thousand.

As a reminder huntington's vaccine clinic will be closed saturday due to a shipping delay caused by the heavy snow early this week.the clinic is located at crestview middle school.anyone with with an appointment will be contacted to reschedule.

For anyone waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine, the health department says a short delay in receiving a second dose does not lower its effectiveness.