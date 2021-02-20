FM Sitharaman speaks on fuel price hike, calls it 'vexatious issue'
Speaking on the fuel price hike issue across the nation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 20 called this problem a "vexatious issue", and both Centre and State governments should talk to bring down retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers.

While attending the post budget discussion in Chennai, Sitharaman said, "It's a vexatious issue in which no answer, except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone.

Both Centre and State should talk to bring down retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers."