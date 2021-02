Man robs news reporter at gunpoint during live broadcast: Watch video | Oneindia News

Ecuadorian sports journalist Diego Ordinola and the TV crew were robbed at gunpoint during a live broadcast in Ecuador yesterday.

The robbery is recorded on camera and the video has gone viral on Twitter.

The shocking video shows a gun-waving man demanding that the journalist and the TV crew hand their cash over to him.

Watch the video.

