Monkey with her baby receives bananas from a kindly tourist

India is a fascinating world full of rich culture and history.

It is a land of beautiful and exotic animals, and landscapes that take your breath away.

Jungles, mountains, farmland, bustling cities, and forest stretch as far as the eye can see.

And among all of this, there are usually monkeys not far off.

They inhabit the wilderness around the cities and they venture into populated areas in search of food.

They know that where there are people, food is not far off.

They roam freely around the edges of cities and marketplaces.

They come down from the trees daily to gather near these roadside vendors.

Tourists and locals show compassion and offer them nuts and fruit.

The people here seem to have a genuine respect and fondness for the monkeys as well.

They represent religious and spiritual significance for many, and generosity toward these animals is believed to bring rewards and good fortune.

These tourists stopped on their way along a busy road near Agra.

They purchased some bananas when they saw the hungry creatures waiting hopefully.

Kristy took some pity on a mother with a baby who was being left out as the others quickly grabbed up the food that was being tossed to them.

Being a mother herself, she was sympathetic to the needs of this young mother.

Kristy made sure that the mother also got some bananas.

As we can see in the video, the larger male monkey is quite eager to bully her and discourage her after she takes her banana.

By the time they were done, all of the monkeys, including this little mother got a good share.