The cloned baby ferret bringing hope to a species

Scientists in Colorado have cloned an endangered ferret, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Thursday.
Edward Baran reports.
Cute, furry and a scientific first.
Meet Elizabeth-Ann: the first ever cloned black-footed ferret, and first ever clone of an endangered species in the United States.
She was born on December 10th last year, using the frozen cells of a long-deceased black-footed ferret called Willa.
That's according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
This particular type of ferret was believed to be extinct until a rancher in Wyoming discovered some near his property in 1981.
Scientists in Colorado say these efforts to recover endangered species will help increase genetic diversity and disease resistance.
