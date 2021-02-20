Skip to main content
The cloned baby ferret bringing hope to a species

Scientists in Colorado have cloned an endangered ferret, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Thursday.

Edward Baran reports.

Cute, furry and a scientific first.

Meet Elizabeth-Ann: the first ever cloned black-footed ferret, and first ever clone of an endangered species in the United States.

She was born on December 10th last year, using the frozen cells of a long-deceased black-footed ferret called Willa.

That's according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This particular type of ferret was believed to be extinct until a rancher in Wyoming discovered some near his property in 1981.

Scientists in Colorado say these efforts to recover endangered species will help increase genetic diversity and disease resistance.

