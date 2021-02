Megan Markle and Prince Harry exit the royal family once and for all | Oneindia News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their decision to leave the royal family final.

A statement released by the Buckingham palace on Friday confirmed that Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan Markle will officially not be returning to their royal roles.

The couple who left full-time royal work in March of last year to lead a normal life will no longer keep their patronages that is their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities.

