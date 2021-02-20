NITI Aayog meeting focused on 6 items including making India manufacturing powerhouse

On NITI Aayog governing council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, "At NITI Aayog meeting, 6 items were in focus - making India a manufacturing powerhouse, reimagining agriculture, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level, and health and nutrition.

Prime Minister noted the positive response that the union budget has received and emphasis that there seems to be an all-round eagerness to push forward the development agenda.

He urged the state governments to give opportunities to private sector." He also said that nobody spoke about the farm laws during the meeting.