Manipur Anganwadi worker dies a week after receiving Covishield vaccine

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur died a week after getting Covishield vaccine.

The deceased identified as Wahengbam Ningol Naorem Ongbi Sundari of Kumbi Terakhong area in Bishunpur district had received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12 at Kumbhi primary health centre (PHC).

The family members claimed that Sundari had disclosed to the on-duty Ayush doctor that a year had passed after she recovered from Asthmabefore getting vaccinated.

On February 13, she reportedly complained of allergies and fever.

She was rushed to the Moirang community health centre (CHC) on February 18 as she had breathing problems, where she lost her life on Feb 19.

Alleging the negligence on the part of the doctor, Moirang Police Station has registered a case in the matter.