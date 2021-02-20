Nine Oath Keepers indicted over Capitol attack

6 to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory, adding to a list of defendants with ties to the far-right anti-government group.

A federal grand jury has indicted nine members of the far-right militia, “Oath Keepers.” The indictment alleges the group plotted as far back as November to storm the U.S. Capitol and planned for a military-style attack.

The superseding indictment on Friday charged Kelly Meggs and his wife Connie, Graydon Young, Laura Steele and two others.

In late December, the Florida chapter’s self-described leader Kelly Meggs posted a message on Facebook about the January 6th rally in which he referred to President Donald Trump, saying “He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!!

Sir Yes Sir!!!

Gentlemen, we are heading to DC.” Three defendants - Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl and one other - were previously charged for conspiracy last month.

Watkins has pleaded not guilty.

Crowl has not yet entered a plea.

Attorneys for Young and Kelly Meggs declined comment.

Attorneys for the others could not immediately be reached.

More than 200 people have been charged so far in the Capitol riots that left five people dead and caused members of Congress to flee.