Biden, Trudeau to meet virtually next week

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first bilateral meeting Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, virtually, where the two leaders will discuss climate change, the COVID-19 response and other bilateral and global issues.

U.S. President Joe Biden will virtually meet Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, Tuesday at a time of strained relations between the close allies.

The White House on Saturday said the two leaders will discuss bilateral and global issues including the pandemic response, economic ties and climate change.

One of Biden’s first moves to curb climate change dealt a big blow to his northern trade partner.

On his first day in office, he revoked a permit for the Canada-backed Keystone XL pipeline, blocking the $8 billion project that would transport carbon-intensive oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska.

Trudeau had supported the project since before he became prime minister.

The U.S. is moving to ensure federal agencies buy American-produced goods, and Trudeau is seeking exemptions.

Depending on how tightly the new rules are applied, Canadian suppliers risk losing business.

Trudeau was the first world leader to congratulate Biden when he was declared the winner of the election, an embrace which suggests Trudeau is looking forward to turning the page on the Donald Trump era when relations were often turbulent.