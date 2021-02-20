Loogootee semi-state

Welcome back... its ??

Vu all over again from one season ago as the loogootee and linton girls basketball teams today were trying to win semi-state and advance on to the state finals for the second year in a row... loogootee faced greenwood christian in a 1a semi-state matchup at jasper... just like the sectional title game for the lady lions...point guard kalea fleming came out on fire from distance..... later in the opening quarter....fleming finds makenzie vanhoy...money on the corner three...loogootee led 13-5 after one quarter... final seconds of the third quarter...great passing by loogootee....kylie vanhoy the bucket inside....lady lions were up 27-23 going to the fourth.... lady lions again sharing the rock...brooklyn jones scores...she had a nice game with 13..... tie game now in the fourth when senior kalea fleming steps up....with the defender all over her fleming gets the hoop and the harm...she had a team-high 16 points... loogootee would pull away after that...jones drives and dimes to kylie vanhoy for the baseline jumper.... the final few minutes of this game belonged to loogootee...the lady lions do it again.... they beat greenwood christian 43-33....loogootee wins back to back semi-state titles for the first time in school history.... the defending 1a state champs are heading back to the state