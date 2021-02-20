Thursday 5pm A Block

C1 3 b13 this is 41nbc news at 5.

To our top story tonight at five... just moments ago... governor brian kemp announced georgia is opening four new mass vaccination sites ... to help in the fight against covid-19.

And he says... one of those sites... wll be in macon-bibb county.

Governor kemp says... the four sites will be up and running on monday.

And they will open in areas... to target minority communities... who are not getting the vaccine.

Sites will open in macon-bibb county... albany... habersham county ... and on the hartsfield-jackson altanta airport property.

The macon site will be at the macon state farmers market on eisenhower parkway.

Governor kemp also announced ... the "my vaccine georgia" websit ... is now live.

Georgia residents who qualify to receive the vaccine... can pre-register for the vaccine... and receive a q-r code.

The latest update... shows georgia is nearing eight hundred thousand total coronavirsus cases.... since the pandemic started.

Right now -- the state has 798 thousand 785 total cases.

And georgia reports 14 thousand 358 confirmed deaths... related to the virus.

Here is a look at the case numbers in middle georgia.

Bibb county is at 12 thousand 402 cases.

Houston county has more than nine thousand total cases.

Baldwin county is at more than 36 hundred total cases.

And laurens county has more than 35 hundred cases.

Bibb county students are back in the classroom... with new covid-19 safety measures in place.

According to the bibb county school district... school buildings now have ionization machines to clean the air.

There are also cleaning supplies for teachers.

The principal at howard high school -- latoya smith -- says she's happy to have her students back.

And she is looking forward to giving students a safe learning environment.

We social distance.

We have students that are virtual and some that are here with us.

So teaching never stops, we just have our kids back and we're excited for them to be back in the building.

Principal smith says... all students are required to wear masks.

The masks are treated as part of the school's dress code.

Hallways are cleaned after class changes.

And students are eating in their classrooms... so schools can avoid large cafeteria gatherings.

New tonight... macon's music scene is making a buzz ... as it adds to its musical arsenal.

Mercer university ... the peyton anderson foundation and partners.... announce that a world class orchestra... is coming to town later this year.

It will be the "macon mercer symphony."

The group will include mcduffies center for strings.

And 13 members of the atlanta symphony orchestra ... will come to macon to mentor mercer's music students.

On opening nigh?students from the otis redding foundation will take the stage first.

"it means the world to us to be able to be a part of the opening concert for the strings as well as the new symphony that is c1 3 b13 gracing macon georgia.

We are so excited, the kids are just so excited to be able to perform" the symphony will begin in the fall.

And it will perform four concerts a year.

That's two each semester... on monday nights.

Monroe county is moving forward with its next phase of installing lines to get clean water to homes in juliette.

Commissioners approved a contract with "united grading and excavating" to install nearly 70 thousand linear feet of water lines.

Commissioners say this is the biggest and longest phase of the project.

County manager jim hedges says the project is just under four point five million dollars.

And that's over budget by one point two million... due to an increase in the costs of p-v-c pipes.

Hedges says the extra funding will come from the project's contingency fund.

This phase includes water mains on highway 18 ... from dames ferry road to highway 87.

Then all of highway 87 to newton road... and a portion of christain road.

Laurens county deputies make an arrest in connection to a december homicide... that happened in dexter.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old jordan walker ... in connection to the death of milana harper.

He is charged with murder, aggravated assault... possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Across the nation tonight... at least three-dozen people have died .... during what has been a week of severe conditions in texas.

Snow..

Ice..

And at times sub-zero temperatures... from a