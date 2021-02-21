Texans Continue Struggle To Recover From Devastating Winter Storm

Long lines for food and water in Texas continue as residents struggle to recover from last week's devastating winter storm.
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in 77 counties in the state; Michael George reports for CBS2.
Over 14 million Texans are still without power and safe drinking water as the state tries to recover after a devastating winter..