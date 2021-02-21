The Texas situation : through the eyes of two native Central New Yorkers

As the struggle continues in storm-ravaged Texas, two former Central New Yorkers share what life is like during this recovery.

Nick's parents still live in new hartford.

He's a classical trained pianist...who now teaches music at an elementary school in irving just outside of dallas.

And on the right there is david jordan, with his two year old little boy.

They grew up a few miles away from each other here in the mohawk valley and now live a few miles away from each other outside of dallas.

They don't know each other, but their stories at least of this winter are the very much alike... tc : 02:55 "no running water no electricity no heat and so..

Tc : 03:23 "i evacuated to my friends house."

Tc : 01:05 "on tuesday i ended up going and staying with some family friends."

Tc : 04:15 "no water means no toilets, you cant use the toilet, you cant use any fossetts, no drinking water, if you need to use the bathroom youre lucky if you can buy the bottles of water and it takes 12 of those just a flesh the toilet so theres your drinking water."

Tc : 04:04 "we have no snow removal, none, most people down here dont know what a snow plow is, or just not prepared for something like this, this doesnt happen."

Tc : 04:38 "so the roads stay in possible because we have no plows, we have no salt we dont have anything like that so we just wait for it to melt."

Waiting for the ice to melt, and the power to be turned back on...to resume somewhat of a normal life.... tc : 01:22 "we were in person and they cancel schools thank goodness."

Tc : 01:31 "they canceled monday all the way through this coming tuesday."

Tc :07:26 "so how much snow did you getr during this....id say about an 8 inch is 6 to 8 inches which is just unheard of unheard of."

Tc : 07:38 "and that was after the storm, we got probably a quarter inch to a half an inch layer of just sheer ice that was on the roads."

So...nick and david sure puts our winter in perspective.

We....have it easy!

In the studio, gary liberatore, news channel 2.

