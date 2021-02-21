Carroll wrestler Reeve Muncie claims state title in heavyweight division

For the third time in program history, a Carroll wrestler is coming home with an individual state championship.

Their second straight championship..

And last but not least tonight... ihsaa wrestling state championships at bankers life fieldhouse....two local athletes trying to win state titles..

First up bellmont's isaac ruble at 113 pounds... ruble got down early... trying to fight his way back in the second period... gets the two point takedown on perry meridian's alex cottey... but he had just too big of hole to climb out of..

Cottey wins by major decision 17-9..

That's two straight years ruble finishes as state runner up... and in the heavyweight division..

Carroll's reeve muncie taking on west lafayette's mo omonode muncie up one in the second... he gets the two point takedown to go up three...and muncie hangs on to win by decision 3-2... he's your heavyweight state champ... the third individual champ in carroll history...