Girls High School Basketball: Carroll, Norwell, Northfield Falter in Semi-State

Well it's not every day you get to play for a spot in the state finals..but carroll, norwell and northfield girls basketball all earned chances to do just that on saturday..

Between the three programs, just one state championship game appearance..it came all the way back in 1977..just goes to show you how few and far between these opportunities can be..

???carroll trying to take full advantage of theirs... sixth ranked chargers making their first semi-state appearance since 1998..

Taking on #2 crown point...and it was the chargers throwing the first punch... already up one... then... saniya jackson rings up the corner three... team high 15 from..

It's a four point game...next trip down the floor... sister nevaeh wants to join the fun... she buries the three from up top... puts carroll up seven with under two to play in the first...but crown point would go on an 8-0 run to close the quarter... capped by this halfcourt heave from jessica carrothers... bulldogs take a one point lead after one..

They'd build on that lead in the second..

They'd build on that lead in the second..

That's alyvia santiago from deep... crown point takes an six point lead in to half...third quarter... chargers hung around... off the scrum... delane sheets drills the three ball... she had 11... it's a two point game...but it was all bulldogs from there... fourth quarter... lilly stoddard... two of the purdue commit's 12... makes it a ten point game...later in the frame... carrothers... tucks this one to bed... she hits the jumper... came in averaging 23... she dropped a game high 28...as crown point ends carroll's season in semi state... 62-46 the final... chargers finish the year 25-3 with an s-a-c, sectional, and regional title... staying at laporte... class 3a semi state between 6th ranked norwell and 8th ranked south bend washington...and the panthers were quick to pounce... rashunda jones picks off the errant pass from lauren bales... she takes it back for the bucket... 12 of her 16 coming in the first half... puts washington up 12...not much offense to speak of for the knights in the first half..

Here you see maiah shelton to the cup for two... knights shot just 25 percent in the first half... ???and the panthers took advantage... that's amiyah reynolds with the steal... she takes it back for the bucket... 10 points on the night for her... washington leads 31-10 at half...???both teams would trade blows from there..

Fourth quarter..

Some life for the knights..

???kaylee fuelling to the basket for two of her ten..

Cuts the lead to 18... ???then... right away... knights force a turnover... it ends in a bucket for shelton... team high 16 points for her... it's a 16 point game...???but that's as close as they'd get... mila reynolds would help put this away down the stretch... 14 of her game high 17 points coming in the second half...???norwell's season comes to an end with the 61-40 loss... the knights finish the year with a 23-6 record, and a conference, sectional, and regional title... ???in class 1-a... northfield back on the semi-state stage for the second time in three seasons... norse hoping for a different result this time as they take on pioneer..???and after falling into a bit of a hole early, northfield got hot midway through the first half... that was emma hoover with three of her team-high 13 points..???few minutes later... off the offensive rebound, kyra kennedy kicks out to a wide open kenzie baer... she drops home the jumper.... that puts the norse up 12 early in the second quarter..???pioneer was able to cut it to five before halftime, and then in the third... nice move by ashlynn brooke... banks it in off the window to tie the game at 43 a piece..???northfield has an answer on the other end... beautiful back cut by kearston stout... the trine signee finished with a dozen on the day... norse take a three point lead into the fourth quarter...???but the panthers put their foot on the gas in the final frame... olivia brooke pretty much took the game over... she had 19 points to go along with 17 rebounds... that bucket puts pioneer in front with just over seven minutes to play... ???and they would roll from there... panthers outscore the norse 26-7 in the fourth quarter... ???pioneer is moving on to state for a second consecutive year.... 70-54 your final... northfield's season comes to an end... northfield finishes the season with a 21-6 record, a t-r-c title, a sectional and a regional...