ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN PLANE CRASH NEAR CULLMAN REGIONAL AIRPORT

The identity of those on the plane has not been released.

We want to get back to that breaking news out of cullman county.

One person is dead following a plane crash near cullman regional airport.

Waay 31's max cohan is live at the scene where the plane went down.

Max -- describe the scene and what investigators are saying about the crash at this point.

Guys the faa says it was about six oclock today when a single engine plane crashed about a half mile west of culman regional airport into the woods behind me leaving one passenger dead and another injured.

Officials say the aircraft a piper pa-32 caught on fire after crashing...several agencies responded to the accident...the identities of those involved have not been released and the condition of the survivor is also unkown.

The faa is investigating the crash and the ntsb will determine the probable cause...live in cullman county, max cohan,