Boyd beats Notre Dame to win region

Not only did the bucs and irish play twice in the regular season, and last saturday for the district championship ... they're fighting again tonight for the region crown.

Boyd's karson gay seeing action fresh off a commitment to university of virginia this afternoon.

=== caden johnson practically runs to virginia with this play.... nobody wanted to chase him i guess... easy two, bucs with one point lead in the 4th.

=== back-and-forth this one goes until .... john craw hits the three.

Boyd by five.

=== but wait... wesley jones has the answer.... notre dame within striking distance, 38-35 with 3 minutes left === however, this... three point play from johnson seals the deal.

The boyd buchanan buccaneers are region champions... 48-46 the final.

Jacob shockley: "this is so much bigger than that because that was the district and this is the region.

This is the first time we've been since 2014.

This is insane for the seniors, it means a lot.

It means a lot.

State's next.

We gotta go to state next week and we gotta bring it all."

