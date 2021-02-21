Education reformer invents 'solar heated tent' for Indian Army

Engineer, innovator turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has developed a solar heated military tent for the Indian Army at Galwan Valley.

The solar heated tent was developed at Himalayan Institute of Alternatives in Ladakh.

The tent is highly insulated on the north, east and west direction and on the south there is a heat storage bank which collects the sunlight in the day time and releases heat at night.

All parts of the tent are light in weight which can be easily carried by the soldiers.

For 10 jawans, fully portable all parts weigh less than 30 kgs.

For soldiers stationed in strategically important and high-altitude locations like the Black Top Hill or Siachen Glacier, this tent offers comfortable and non-polluting shelter.

It replaces tons of kerosene and pollution climate change.